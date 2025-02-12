Sign up
Photo 1028
FOR (12) VINTAGE JEWELLERY
We bought this little silver bracelet in New York many moons ago at Tiffany’s (after we’d had breakfast!) it never comes off my arm if I can help it, except of course today otherwise I would have had to go looking for something else to capture.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2869
photos
182
followers
193
following
281% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th February 2025 5:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
vintage
,
bracelet
,
jewellery
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Karen
ace
It’s beautiful, Renee. Lovely capture.
February 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely bracelet.
February 12th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely and sounds very special to you.
February 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very special and a nice capture!
February 12th, 2025
