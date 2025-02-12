Previous
FOR (12) VINTAGE JEWELLERY by rensala
Photo 1028

FOR (12) VINTAGE JEWELLERY

We bought this little silver bracelet in New York many moons ago at Tiffany’s (after we’d had breakfast!) it never comes off my arm if I can help it, except of course today otherwise I would have had to go looking for something else to capture.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Renee Salamon

Karen
It’s beautiful, Renee. Lovely capture.
February 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A lovely bracelet.
February 12th, 2025  
Casablanca
Lovely and sounds very special to you.
February 12th, 2025  
Mags
Very special and a nice capture!
February 12th, 2025  
