FOR (13) VINTAGE ORNAMENT by rensala
Photo 1029

FOR (13) VINTAGE ORNAMENT

A little box, not sure where or when I got it, it sits on a window sill with a few other things I’ve collected over the years - all are a beautiful shade of blue.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Casablanca ace
Pretty wee thing
February 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Catching some nice reflections.
February 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Bet they look really good in colour. The reflections are amazing
February 13th, 2025  
Karen ace
Dainty and very pretty floral pattern.
February 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely collection
February 13th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice capture
February 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely containers!
February 13th, 2025  
