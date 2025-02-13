Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
FOR (13) VINTAGE ORNAMENT
A little box, not sure where or when I got it, it sits on a window sill with a few other things I’ve collected over the years - all are a beautiful shade of blue.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2870
photos
182
followers
193
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th February 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ornament
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Casablanca
ace
Pretty wee thing
February 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching some nice reflections.
February 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Bet they look really good in colour. The reflections are amazing
February 13th, 2025
Karen
ace
Dainty and very pretty floral pattern.
February 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely collection
February 13th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice capture
February 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely containers!
February 13th, 2025
