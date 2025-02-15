Sign up
Previous
Photo 1031
FOR (15) VINTAGE TREASURE
This is one of hubby’s Herend porcelain treasures - probably nicer in colour though. It’s a bonbonnière which dates back to 1839.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2873
photos
182
followers
193
following
282% complete
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1052
1031
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th February 2025 2:12pm
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
herend
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
It is beautiful
February 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Also lovely in mono.
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely
February 15th, 2025
