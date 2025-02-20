Sign up
Previous
Photo 1036
FOR (20) Shapes
Saw this very strange art piece? in a gallery window yesterday. In colour, it’s a bright canary yellow, which makes it look even stranger. But … it has provided me with a capture of many shapes. Hence job done 😊
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th February 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shapes
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect for shapes theme
February 20th, 2025
