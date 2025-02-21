Sign up
Photo 1037
FOR (21) Form
I think this capture qualifies for light and shadow but will read up about ‘form’ more closely when I have some time
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Tags
b&w
,
form
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful flowers.
February 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
The dots are so beautiful in mono. Lovely photo
February 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this Rene, so beautiful captured with lovely detail and tones.
February 21st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
February 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid b&w!
February 21st, 2025
