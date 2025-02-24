Previous
FOR (24) In the Drawer by rensala
Photo 1040

FOR (24) In the Drawer

Not much inspiration for this one but def not a good idea to take this shot, now I have to clean the silver!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice , clean and tidy !
February 25th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Nice collection
February 25th, 2025  
Lydia
looks old, a family heirloom?
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact