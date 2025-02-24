Sign up
Previous
Photo 1040
FOR (24) In the Drawer
Not much inspiration for this one but def not a good idea to take this shot, now I have to clean the silver!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2882
photos
182
followers
193
following
284% complete
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th February 2025 7:17pm
Tags
b&w
,
cutlery
,
for2025
,
feb25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice , clean and tidy !
February 25th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Nice collection
February 25th, 2025
Lydia
looks old, a family heirloom?
February 25th, 2025
