Photo 1042
FOR (26) Pantry
No walk in pantry at home, but this pull out drawer serves as one of- and of course I can never find anything!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Mags
I think you've been in my cabinets! Great capture!
February 26th, 2025
Barb
Wow! That's a very full drawer!
February 26th, 2025
