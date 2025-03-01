Previous
Tulip Red by rensala
I thought my tulip shots a little boring so I’ve decided to go abstract rainbow - at least for this week using one of them as my base.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Diana ace
What a fabulous abstract Renee!
March 1st, 2025  
judith deacon
Great abstract.
March 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful splash of red after all that b&w. Fav.
March 1st, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Very nice abstract!
March 1st, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely bold image!

Ian
March 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
March 1st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Ooo nice
March 1st, 2025  
Jo ace
Great colourful capture
March 1st, 2025  
