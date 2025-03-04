Sign up
Photo 1048
Leafy Green
A selection of all the greenery from our garden on a beautiful, sunny day here in London.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2891
photos
182
followers
193
following
287% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th March 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
rainbow2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely work of art! =)
March 4th, 2025
Karen
ace
A terrific depiction of leaves and greenery.
March 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What an intriguing artistic edit
March 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It almost looks like been fire, very artistic
March 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful, Beautiful edit!
Everything is still brown here, but starting to warm up.
March 4th, 2025
Everything is still brown here, but starting to warm up.