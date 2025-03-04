Previous
Leafy Green by rensala
Photo 1048

Leafy Green

A selection of all the greenery from our garden on a beautiful, sunny day here in London.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

Mags
A very lovely work of art! =)
March 4th, 2025  
Karen
A terrific depiction of leaves and greenery.
March 4th, 2025  
Casablanca
What an intriguing artistic edit
March 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
It almost looks like been fire, very artistic
March 4th, 2025  
Dorothy
Beautiful, Beautiful edit!
Everything is still brown here, but starting to warm up.
March 4th, 2025  
