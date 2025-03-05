Previous
Nigella-Hydrangea Blue by rensala
Photo 1049

Nigella-Hydrangea Blue

This is a combo of the only two blue flowers in my archives. The Nigella is also called Love-in-the-Mist which I think I rather lovely
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beverley ace
Those 4 words are magical as is your photo! Beautiful
Hope your feeling well & all is good.
March 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - such beautiful hues of blue in this delicate combo of petals !
March 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image fv!
March 5th, 2025  
