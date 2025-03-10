Previous
AI Yellow Fruit by rensala
AI Yellow Fruit

I will use AI prompts this week for my rainbow as I’m a bit short on time. I was inspired by the Still Life exhibition we visited so will focus on fruit. Looking forward to seeing where it takes me. Using the AI in the PhotoLeap app.
10th March 2025

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Oh lovely one!
March 10th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@marlboromaam thank you Mags but whoops I was supposed to be on Yellow today - will delete and hold for the right day
March 10th, 2025  
Great capture
March 10th, 2025  
Juicy
March 10th, 2025  
