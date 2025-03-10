Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
AI Yellow Fruit
I will use AI prompts this week for my rainbow as I’m a bit short on time. I was inspired by the Still Life exhibition we visited so will focus on fruit. Looking forward to seeing where it takes me. Using the AI in the PhotoLeap app.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2899
photos
182
followers
193
following
288% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
lemon
,
ai
,
rainbow2025
Mags
ace
Oh lovely one!
March 10th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you Mags but whoops I was supposed to be on Yellow today - will delete and hold for the right day
March 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great capture
March 10th, 2025
LTaylor
ace
Juicy
March 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
