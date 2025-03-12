Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1056
AI Blue Fruit
It’s so much fun creating these images, I’m afraid of getting hooked!
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2902
photos
182
followers
193
following
289% complete
View this month »
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
Latest from all albums
1052
1054
1053
1055
1056
1054
1055
1056
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
blue
,
abstract
,
ai
,
rainbow2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful, what program are you using
March 12th, 2025
Kate
ace
Perfect
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
I really like this one! So different!
March 12th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
I just looked back at your AI creations. Quite Daliesque. I like them a lot. An amazing program.
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can see why with these great results.
March 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I have been reluctant to try AI but this is breaking down my resistance!
March 12th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@365projectorgchristine
- thank you, I’m using PhotoLeap. It’s all about zeroing in on the words for the effect you want
March 12th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@illinilass
it’s taken me a while to create things I like but it’s been fun experimenting especially that I don’t get out much
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close