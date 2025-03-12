Previous
AI Blue Fruit by rensala
AI Blue Fruit

It’s so much fun creating these images, I’m afraid of getting hooked!
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Christine Sztukowski
So beautiful, what program are you using
March 12th, 2025  
Kate
Perfect
March 12th, 2025  
Mags
I really like this one! So different!
March 12th, 2025  
Chris Cook
I just looked back at your AI creations. Quite Daliesque. I like them a lot. An amazing program.
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
I can see why with these great results.
March 12th, 2025  
Dorothy
I have been reluctant to try AI but this is breaking down my resistance!
March 12th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@365projectorgchristine - thank you, I’m using PhotoLeap. It’s all about zeroing in on the words for the effect you want
March 12th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@illinilass it’s taken me a while to create things I like but it’s been fun experimenting especially that I don’t get out much
March 12th, 2025  
