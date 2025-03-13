Sign up
Photo 1057
AI Purple Fruit
Had to be the fog today, it’s my favourite fruit. Will be leaving home soon for yet another intervention, this time on my heart. Hopefully all will be in order. Thank goodness the AI keeps me busy!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2903
photos
182
followers
193
following
289% complete
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Tags
purple
,
fruit
,
abstract
,
fig
,
rainbow2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
rather wonderful Renee
March 13th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
- thank you Phil
March 13th, 2025
