AI Purple Fruit by rensala
AI Purple Fruit

Had to be the fog today, it’s my favourite fruit. Will be leaving home soon for yet another intervention, this time on my heart. Hopefully all will be in order. Thank goodness the AI keeps me busy!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

Phil Howcroft ace
rather wonderful Renee
March 13th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft - thank you Phil
March 13th, 2025  
