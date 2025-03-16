Sign up
Photo 1060
AI Orange Fruit
Last one in the series, it’s been fun and I’ve very much appreciated your lovely comments and well wishes. . Absolutely no idea what theme I’ll take for next week. Chemo starts Wednesday so hopefully I’ll be able to keep up.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Tags
fruit
,
abstract
,
rainbow
,
range
,
ai
