it’s not been a great week, but it was to be expected. Starting to see the light again with a lot of support 😊So to catch up.I visited the studio of Zadok Ben-David, a London based, award winning artist back in December. I fell in love with his work so I’m using him for my rainbow theme this week with my own twist. I surely don’t do him justice and I’m hoping he doesn’t mind my rainbow interpretations. I’m only posting to 365.He was born in Bayhan, Yemen in 1949 and immigrated to Israel in the same year. He graduated in advanced sculpture from St. Martin’s School of Art in London and taught at the same institution from 1977-1982.The work extends across media, from hand-painted photo-etched stainless steel miniatures, many in perspect boxes to massive hand-cut corten steel outdoor pieces.