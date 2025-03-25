Previous
Zadok 2 by rensala
Photo 1069

Zadok 2

Catching up the week with rainbow interpretations of artist Zadok Ben-David when I visited his studio in December.

Today’s date is our 35th Wedding Anniversary although we’ve decided to defer celebrations for another day.

More about Zadok on yesterday’s post link below or link to his website.

https://www.zadokbendavid.com/

His work is really interesting.

https://365project.org/rensala/themes/2025-03-24
Renee Salamon

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image. Congratulations on your 35th Wedding Anniversary. Enjoy the celebrations when you have them. x
March 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations on your 35th Wedding Anniversary - may you enjoy a quiet day together . A lovely image !
March 28th, 2025  
