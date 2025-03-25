Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
Zadok 2
Catching up the week with rainbow interpretations of artist Zadok Ben-David when I visited his studio in December.
Today’s date is our 35th Wedding Anniversary although we’ve decided to defer celebrations for another day.
More about Zadok on yesterday’s post link below or link to his website.
https://www.zadokbendavid.com/
His work is really interesting.
https://365project.org/rensala/themes/2025-03-24
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
2
1
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
green
rainbow2025
zadok
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image. Congratulations on your 35th Wedding Anniversary. Enjoy the celebrations when you have them. x
March 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Congratulations on your 35th Wedding Anniversary - may you enjoy a quiet day together . A lovely image !
March 28th, 2025
