Previous
Zadok (5) by rensala
Photo 1072

Zadok (5)

Posting this on 31st although for the 28th. I’ve been in hospital this past week and I’m finally sorted and on way home to enjoy the sunshine.

More about Zadok on link to his website.

https://www.zadokbendavid.com/
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely shot!

Sorry to hear that you have needed to go into hospital - I hope that all is well now.

Ian
March 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely bright image , I had missed seeing you here ! hope all is sorted for you and you can enjoy the Springtime sunlight !
March 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty! Sorry you've been having problems. Hope things are looking better!
March 31st, 2025  
Jo ace
Pleased you’re home Renee. I really enjoyed this image
March 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and colour, lovely presentation. I sure hope you are feeling better now Renee xx
March 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
Hope that stint in the hospital doesn't have to be repeated, Renee! Always good to see you here!
March 31st, 2025  
Kathy ace
A beautiful scuplture.
March 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
Guessing that the treatment is taking its toll. Pleased to hear that you are now home.
March 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
You have managed a beautiful calendar. I am glad you are on your way home.
March 31st, 2025  
Pat
What a lovely image, I like the chequered petals.
Glad you’re home and enjoy this lovely weather.
March 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact