Photo 1072
Zadok (5)
Posting this on 31st although for the 28th. I’ve been in hospital this past week and I’m finally sorted and on way home to enjoy the sunshine.
More about Zadok on link to his website.
https://www.zadokbendavid.com/
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
10
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2926
photos
182
followers
193
following
293% complete
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Latest from all albums
1066
1064
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Tags
rainbow2025
,
zadok
Fisher Family
A lovely shot!
Sorry to hear that you have needed to go into hospital - I hope that all is well now.
Ian
March 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely bright image , I had missed seeing you here ! hope all is sorted for you and you can enjoy the Springtime sunlight !
March 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty! Sorry you've been having problems. Hope things are looking better!
March 31st, 2025
Jo
ace
Pleased you’re home Renee. I really enjoyed this image
March 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and colour, lovely presentation. I sure hope you are feeling better now Renee xx
March 31st, 2025
Barb
ace
Hope that stint in the hospital doesn't have to be repeated, Renee! Always good to see you here!
March 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
A beautiful scuplture.
March 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
Guessing that the treatment is taking its toll. Pleased to hear that you are now home.
March 31st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
You have managed a beautiful calendar. I am glad you are on your way home.
March 31st, 2025
Pat
What a lovely image, I like the chequered petals.
Glad you’re home and enjoy this lovely weather.
March 31st, 2025
