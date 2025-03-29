Previous
Zadok 3 by rensala
Photo 1070

Zadok 3

A very sunny London today 😊

More about Zadok on post link below or link to his website.

https://www.zadokbendavid.com/

His work is really interesting.

https://365project.org/rensala/themes/2025-03-24
Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Fabulous patterns and colours, what a great artist!
March 29th, 2025  
