Zadok (7)) by rensala
Photo 1074

Zadok (7))

Last of the Zadok series, I thought this represented the man himself! Thank you for all your lovely comments,

More about Zadok on link to his website.

https://www.zadokbendavid.com/
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Dorothy ace
I especially like the “slinky” man.
April 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! so eye catching !
April 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Love this one!
April 1st, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Very cool tones and silhouettes.
April 1st, 2025  
