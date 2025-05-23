Previous
H&H in Nature (23) by rensala
Photo 1098

H&H in Nature (23)

Weed or herb for you? This one is in with one of my herb pots. And I think it does look a little like a tarantula here
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
A gorgeous close up. I love the colours and little hairs on the petals.
Definitely herb for me, is it Borage?
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact