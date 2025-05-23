Sign up
Photo 1098
H&H in Nature (23)
Weed or herb for you? This one is in with one of my herb pots. And I think it does look a little like a tarantula here
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3006
photos
181
followers
192
following
300% complete
View this month »
Tags
borage
,
mayhalf-2025
Pat
A gorgeous close up. I love the colours and little hairs on the petals.
Definitely herb for me, is it Borage?
May 23rd, 2025
