Found some … by rensala
Photo 1110

Found some …

…. dust! The lovely Kasia in my Extras Album helped me at home today before I checked the Word of the Day. And which meant I had a hard time finding any! This black framed painting obliged.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
304% complete

