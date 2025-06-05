Previous
Edible? by rensala
Photo 1111

Edible?

On a quest to eat more healthily, one of my therapist now has me soaking overnight nuts, oats, lentils etc which I’ve avoided doing for years as it’s such a faff. Let’s see how long I do it before I got nuts!
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
I agree it is a faff… if you enjoy the meal though it’s worth it.
June 5th, 2025  
