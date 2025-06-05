Sign up
Photo 1111
Edible?
On a quest to eat more healthily, one of my therapist now has me soaking overnight nuts, oats, lentils etc which I’ve avoided doing for years as it’s such a faff. Let’s see how long I do it before I got nuts!
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3042
photos
180
followers
192
following
304% complete
Tags
nuts
,
edible
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
I agree it is a faff… if you enjoy the meal though it’s worth it.
June 5th, 2025
