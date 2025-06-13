Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
Junk Plastic Rehab
Trolling through my archives for a ‘junk’ photo, I found this one taken last June when we were in Milan. It must have been a shop window that caught my eye
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3066
photos
180
followers
191
following
306% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plastic
,
junk
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
This is a groovy display. Cool glasses
June 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot for the word, is that a selfie in the glasses? I am getting new glasses, but they won't look like this ;-)
June 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Well worth taking the shot back then.
June 14th, 2025
