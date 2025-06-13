Previous
Junk Plastic Rehab by rensala
Photo 1119

Junk Plastic Rehab

Trolling through my archives for a ‘junk’ photo, I found this one taken last June when we were in Milan. It must have been a shop window that caught my eye
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beverley ace
This is a groovy display. Cool glasses
June 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great find and shot for the word, is that a selfie in the glasses? I am getting new glasses, but they won't look like this ;-)
June 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well worth taking the shot back then.
June 14th, 2025  
