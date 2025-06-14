Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
Paw Mark
I was watching this lady and her dog in the new Serpentine Pavilliin in Hyde Park and it seemed to represent nicely today’s word of the day.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
5
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3069
photos
180
followers
190
following
306% complete
View this month »
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Latest from all albums
807
1138
808
1119
1139
1120
809
1140
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th June 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
paw
,
kindness
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… absolutely perfect for the word of the day…
June 15th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
It's a nice connection with a lady and her dog! Relaxed posture and great focus!
June 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured!
June 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The markings on the floor also look like a paw print.
June 15th, 2025
