Paw Mark by rensala
Photo 1120

Paw Mark

I was watching this lady and her dog in the new Serpentine Pavilliin in Hyde Park and it seemed to represent nicely today’s word of the day.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… absolutely perfect for the word of the day…
June 15th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
It's a nice connection with a lady and her dog! Relaxed posture and great focus!
June 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured!
June 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The markings on the floor also look like a paw print.
June 15th, 2025  
