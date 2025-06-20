Previous
Open on all sides by rensala
Photo 1126

Open on all sides

The Summer Pavilion at the Serpentine, Hyde Park. This time in colour
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely
A great structure.
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy A
Wonderful!
June 21st, 2025  
Lesley
Love this! The gold tones against the blue sky are awesome.
June 21st, 2025  
