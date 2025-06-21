Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
Tree Planting
One from the archive as the heatwave at moment allows no planting for sure! This was taken in Trent Park during the pandemic period when folks were allowed limited outings.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3089
photos
180
followers
189
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1125
814
1145
815
1146
1126
816
1127
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
22nd November 2020 1:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
planting
,
june25words
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great thing to do. So much is being dug up for housing.
June 22nd, 2025
