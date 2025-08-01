Previous
Lines by rensala
I’m looking forward to a month of abstracts - sometimes I’ll post the photo which started the process. Today it was a lovely statue, sitting on crazy paving, in my local park.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Renee Salamon

