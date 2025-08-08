Previous
Kaleidoscope Spinner by rensala
Photo 1138

Kaleidoscope Spinner

For today’s word of the day
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
This turned out very cool!
August 8th, 2025  
So cool well done
August 8th, 2025  
Psychedelic...cool...
August 8th, 2025  
Yay ! love it ! the orange matches the heat of the day here today !!
August 8th, 2025  
