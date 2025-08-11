Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
Edges Abstract
Lots of edges in a salmon, roast potato and green bean supper.. and a few slivered almonds
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3164
photos
178
followers
189
following
312% complete
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1138
1195
1139
1196
1140
1197
1141
1198
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
abstract
,
edges
,
august25words
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun shot!
August 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful abstract and colours.
August 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very artistic effect.
August 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super abstract even so makes me hungry !
August 12th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot, looks tasty even if it an abstract taste.
August 12th, 2025
