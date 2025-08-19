Previous
Zoom Burst Abstract by rensala
Zoom Burst Abstract

Food delivery van in abstract - a bit of a blur really
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Dorothy ace
It makes me think the van backfired as it drove away! What a clever abstract.
August 19th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Fantastic!
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
August 19th, 2025  
