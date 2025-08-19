Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
Zoom Burst Abstract
Food delivery van in abstract - a bit of a blur really
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
314% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Tags
zoom
,
burst
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Dorothy
ace
It makes me think the van backfired as it drove away! What a clever abstract.
August 19th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Fantastic!
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
August 19th, 2025
