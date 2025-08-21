Previous
Outline Abstract by rensala
Photo 1151

Outline Abstract

21st August 2025

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
315% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
August 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely done!
August 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo brilliant…
August 21st, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👍⭐️
August 21st, 2025  
