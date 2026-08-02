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Patchwork Art by rensala
Photo 1194

Patchwork Art

Abstract based on Greek artist Rena Papaspyrou's acclaimed series Images Through Matter.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
August 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely abstract - love the colours !
August 2nd, 2026  
Susan ace
Really beautiful and creative.
August 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is extraordinary
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Very cool!
August 2nd, 2026  
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