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Previous
Photo 1194
Patchwork Art
Abstract based on Greek artist Rena Papaspyrou's acclaimed series Images Through Matter.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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6
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th November 2024 11:39am
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Zilli~
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Nice one!
August 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A lovely abstract - love the colours !
August 2nd, 2026
Susan
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Really beautiful and creative.
August 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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This is extraordinary
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
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Very cool!
August 2nd, 2026
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