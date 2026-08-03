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How old can this paper be? by rensala
Photo 1195

How old can this paper be?

We saw this Bible at an auction at Sotheby’s a few years ago. Any guesses?
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Dorothy ace
Older than our combined ages.
August 3rd, 2026  
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