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This Little World of Painting by rensala
Photo 1196

This Little World of Painting

A close up of the bottom left hand corner of Philip Sutton’s painting at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. The painting itself is not an abstract. It’s the first image you see when you go into the exhibition.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Renee Salamon

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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Beverley ace
wonderful bright & bold colours & patterns...
August 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors!
August 4th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
It is colorful but wouldn’t be a favorite of mine
August 4th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
What cheerful colours.
August 4th, 2026  
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