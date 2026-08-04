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Previous
Photo 1196
This Little World of Painting
A close up of the bottom left hand corner of Philip Sutton’s painting at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. The painting itself is not an abstract. It’s the first image you see when you go into the exhibition.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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4
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Themes
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th August 2026 1:43pm
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abstractaug2026
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Beverley
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wonderful bright & bold colours & patterns...
August 4th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful colors!
August 4th, 2026
Rick Schies
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It is colorful but wouldn’t be a favorite of mine
August 4th, 2026
Dorothy
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What cheerful colours.
August 4th, 2026
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