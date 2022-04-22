Previous
Ripples by revken70
Ripples

Light and reflections above the water of the creek, made interesting by what lies under the surface.
Ken M

Liz Milne ace
Very interesting! When I first saw this I thought I was looking at a gnarled tree trunk or branch!
April 22nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice patterns and reflections.
April 22nd, 2022  
joeyM ace
Great find,love the textures👌❤️
April 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
almost abstract like :)
April 22nd, 2022  
