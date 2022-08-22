Previous
Next
(One of) My Other Hobbies by revken70
234 / 365

(One of) My Other Hobbies

Here are some, but not all of the pieces I have carved since taking up whittling this year. I also made the clay jar many years ago.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Ken M

@revken70
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise