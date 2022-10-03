Sign up
276 / 365
Wild Berries
One day I should learn what some of these plants are.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Ken M
@revken70
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely close up shot with great details. Fav!
October 3rd, 2022
