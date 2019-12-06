Previous
Next
In the pink by rexcomu
Photo 1524

In the pink

Surprisingly, the clouds disappeared later in the afternoon and just a few strays were left when I went out for a wander about before we heading out for some food shopping.

We have grandchildren to childmind tomorrow so sweeties are on the shopping list.
6th December 2019 6th Dec 19

RexComu

@rexcomu
417% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise