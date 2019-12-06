Sign up
Photo 1524
In the pink
Surprisingly, the clouds disappeared later in the afternoon and just a few strays were left when I went out for a wander about before we heading out for some food shopping.
We have grandchildren to childmind tomorrow so sweeties are on the shopping list.
6th December 2019
6th Dec 19
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Tags
sunset
,
cloud
,
pink
,
chimneypots
,
gable-end
