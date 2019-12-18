Sign up
On the one hand...
...this might have been a sunny landscape but we had other things to do and by the time we picked up Andrew from school the sun had long disappeared behind clouds, so I took the easy option and photographed him.
On the other hand – who knows?
Tags
b&w
,
children
,
relaxing
,
mono
