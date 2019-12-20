Previous
Lemmings too
Lemmings too

Boris's bill was voted through parliament today and we're leaving the EU on the 31 January. To quote a previous Conservative PM "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

We'll see.
