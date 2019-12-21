Sign up
Photo 1536
Poles apart
While others were enjoying the festive spirit we were food shopping for Christmas dinner. A change of plan means we now have five more mouths to feed than we thought...
More loaves and fishes required possibly.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
RexComu
@rexcomu
Taken
21st December 2019 5:50pm
Tags
pub
,
people
,
drink
,
edinburgh
,
steaming
