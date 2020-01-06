Previous
Time to go! by rexcomu
Time to go!

To Marks and Sparks.
They've got a sale on apparently.
Unfortunately, suitable only for short legged, small, thin men under pensionable age.

That's me out then...
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
Corinne ace
Like a saint !
January 7th, 2020  
RexComu
@cocobella
Must be an halo-cination...
January 7th, 2020  
