Cut price
Photo 1552

Cut price

It was time to reintroduce my bald spot to the weather by getting a haircut today. But not in this place. Far too trendy and expensive for the likes of me.

I bet they've never even heard of pensioner's rates...
9th January 2020

RexComu

@rexcomu
425% complete

