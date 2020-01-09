Sign up
Photo 1552
Cut price
It was time to reintroduce my bald spot to the weather by getting a haircut today. But not in this place. Far too trendy and expensive for the likes of me.
I bet they've never even heard of pensioner's rates...
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
X100S
9th January 2020 4:17pm
night
edinburgh
interior
barbershop
