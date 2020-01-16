Previous
Next
Bleak outlook by rexcomu
Photo 1557

Bleak outlook

A walk on the mildly irritating side as the rain clouds caught up with me on the way home. Then off to take Andrew to football practice at 5.45 up in Cowdenbeath.
An even more depressing spot...
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise