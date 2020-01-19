Sign up
Photo 1560
Guess what this is...
Hint...
For me; the good news is that I didn't have to get up early in the morning.
For you; the good news is that I didn't have to blip another photograph of Andrew
The bad news is; everyone else photographed it too.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
1562
photos
20
followers
16
following
1
1
365
365
X100S
X100S
Taken
19th January 2020 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
scotland
,
riverforth
