The meaning of life...

Farewell Monty Python's Terry Jones. Makes you think don't it!?



In the meantime, after being there for Evan as he was off sick from school we headed off to Dobbies for a look at some orchids – which came to nothing – apart from the coffee and a slice of chocolate and walnut cake for both of us before heading off for food shopping in advance of the three amigos upcoming sleep over on Friday.