Photo 1618
Cat-a-tonic
By the looks of it I don't think it was from Cheshire.
To quote from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, "...she has often seen a cat without a grin but never a grin without a cat."
Another day of my social distancing exercise regime.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
Tags
cat
,
fence
,
inscrutable
