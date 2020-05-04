Sign up
Photo 1662
Close shave
The plan was to watch Grayson Perry's art club tonight on Channel 4 so in preparation I sharpened my pencils. Unfortunately that was as far as it went. Perhaps I'll actually use the pencils at some time in the future.
I won't hold my breath though.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
Tags
pencil
,
wood
,
sharpening
,
no-point
