Close shave by rexcomu
Photo 1662

Close shave

The plan was to watch Grayson Perry's art club tonight on Channel 4 so in preparation I sharpened my pencils. Unfortunately that was as far as it went. Perhaps I'll actually use the pencils at some time in the future.

I won't hold my breath though.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
