Photo 1664
Two of a kind
Spent most of the day sunbathing in the garden then a shower before heading down to the beach for a walk as the sun began to dip towards the horizon. That may be the last we see of it for the next few days...
6th May 2020
6th May 20
0
1
RexComu
@rexcomu
1665
photos
22
followers
17
following
456% complete
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
6th May 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
walk
,
beach
,
seaside
