Photo 1674
Tight squeeze
The title also describes the relationship between me and the waistband on my trousers.
Meanwhile the UK government embraces a system of Chaos theory in its latest response to lockdown and the pandemic. Too soon? Who knows!?
17th May 2020
17th May 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
1
365
X100S
17th May 2020 4:35pm
nature
,
flowers
,
mindthegap
